JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target to $36.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JHG. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.93.

NYSE:JHG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.98. The company had a trading volume of 734,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,932. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.87%.

In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,758.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $682,810.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,199.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,758.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,133 shares of company stock worth $2,172,459. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,540,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,616,000 after buying an additional 84,307 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 690,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,834,000 after acquiring an additional 172,211 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 207.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 58,122 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 28,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,773,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,803,000 after buying an additional 34,791 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

