Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 716.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2,410.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.38. 1,017,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.42. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

