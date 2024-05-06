TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 396 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,430,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 185,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,525 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VT stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.58. 656,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,625. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $110.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.95. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.