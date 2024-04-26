Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $43.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.65. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.75.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 369.54% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.16) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,452.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $574,644.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,452.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $224,340.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,799,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,983. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,791 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,887,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,340,000 after buying an additional 1,481,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,764,000 after buying an additional 1,440,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $36,846,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,196,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,305,000 after acquiring an additional 419,900 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

