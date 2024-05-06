Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $9.34 on Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $9.34 or 0.00014719 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.65 billion and $176.66 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00058806 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00020637 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007511 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

