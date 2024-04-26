Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) PT Raised to $110.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.78.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $90.35 on Thursday. Vertiv has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 22.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 33.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 66.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

