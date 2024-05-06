FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,297 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.72% of FirstService worth $50,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSV. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,868,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in FirstService by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FirstService by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,582,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in FirstService by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 349,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in FirstService by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 462,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 33,438 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSV traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.03. 39,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,345. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.77 and a fifty-two week high of $171.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.03 and a beta of 1.01.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

