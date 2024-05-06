National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 955.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,664 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.07% of Charter Communications worth $42,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $508,684,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,762,000 after buying an additional 253,324 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 873,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,277,000 after acquiring an additional 177,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Charter Communications by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 161,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Charter Communications by 671.5% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 140,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,755,000 after acquiring an additional 122,110 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR stock traded up $7.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $272.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,639,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,281. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

