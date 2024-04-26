DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.10.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

DTE opened at $111.14 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.06. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

