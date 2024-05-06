DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14).
DiaMedica Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of DMAC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.13. 17,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,938. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About DiaMedica Therapeutics
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.
