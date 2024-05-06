Barclays Increases Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $85.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HWM. Truist Financial upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

HWM traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.72. The company had a trading volume of 796,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,077. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $80.11. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.16.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

