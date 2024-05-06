iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,396 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 573.5% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 99,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,046,000.

NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $47.13. 73,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,878. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.1462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

