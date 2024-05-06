FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $328,000 Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RELX. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 3.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RELX. Berenberg Bank lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Relx Trading Down 0.2 %

RELX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.06. The company had a trading volume of 152,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average of $40.36. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $44.75.

Relx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.526 dividend. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

