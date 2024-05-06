iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Purchased by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 805,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after buying an additional 161,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 460,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 61,603 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.04. 83,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,079. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average is $51.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.