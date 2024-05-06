Sphere Entertainment (SPHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.
Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($4.42). Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $314.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sphere Entertainment to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sphere Entertainment Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of SPHR traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.34. The company had a trading volume of 100,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,726. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21. Sphere Entertainment has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.46.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPHR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sphere Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.
View Our Latest Report on Sphere Entertainment
About Sphere Entertainment
Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sphere Entertainment
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.