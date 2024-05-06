COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect COMPASS Pathways to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.16). On average, analysts expect COMPASS Pathways to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMPS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.65. 66,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,576. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.39.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

In other COMPASS Pathways news, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $210,243.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,144,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,895,486.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $210,243.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,144,994 shares in the company, valued at $43,895,486.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $230,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,010,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,933,219.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,601 shares of company stock worth $1,338,911 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

