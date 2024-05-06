Eastside Distilling (EAST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 million. On average, analysts expect Eastside Distilling to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Eastside Distilling stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.01. 62,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,344. Eastside Distilling has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.72.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Eastside Distilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

