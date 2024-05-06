Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Cipher Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.31 million. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 96.32% and a return on equity of 28.19%.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock traded up C$0.08 on Monday, hitting C$9.03. 9,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,017. The stock has a market capitalization of C$217.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 9.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.70. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$3.11 and a 52 week high of C$9.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from C$4.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

