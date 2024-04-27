Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys New Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,853 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,547,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,217,000 after acquiring an additional 34,366 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,389,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,260,000 after buying an additional 104,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,254,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 106,074 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,503,000 after purchasing an additional 484,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,723,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $145.30 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,560 shares of company stock worth $4,279,636 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.06.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

