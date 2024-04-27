Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (AP.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$17.10. 197,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,936. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.09. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$15.01 and a 12 month high of C$23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.25 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.22.
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
