Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (AP.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$17.10. 197,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,936. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.09. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$15.01 and a 12 month high of C$23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.25 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.22.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

