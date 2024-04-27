Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSH.UN stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 241,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,423. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.45. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of C$8.75 and a 52-week high of C$12.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSH.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.00.

Insider Activity at Chartwell Retirement Residences

In related news, Director Gary Neil Whitelaw bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

