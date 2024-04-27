Syon Capital LLC Buys 716 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 66,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 21,471 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 157,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 72,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 28.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $146.20 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $149.94. The company has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 10.19%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.05.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

