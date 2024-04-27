Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $53.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.79.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

