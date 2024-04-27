First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $191,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

