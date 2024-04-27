NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.10 Per Share

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from NB Global Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON NBMI opened at GBX 52.60 ($0.65) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 67.91. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 50 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 80.22 ($0.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £37.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.41.

In other NB Global Monthly Income Fund news, insider Rupert O. Dorey sold 10,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.98), for a total transaction of £8,379.53 ($10,350.21). 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

