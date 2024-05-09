Townsend & Associates Inc Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.91. 1,542,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,234,338. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.23. The company has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

