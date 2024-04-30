C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. On average, analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.31. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $106.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.04%.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.