SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. SoFi Technologies updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.080-0.090 EPS.
SoFi Technologies Trading Down 10.5 %
NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.75. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88.
Insider Activity
In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on SoFi Technologies
About SoFi Technologies
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.