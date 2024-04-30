American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.530-5.730 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.53 to $5.73 EPS.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.63 and a 200-day moving average of $80.59. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $93.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 82.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.08.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

