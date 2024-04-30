American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.530-5.730 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.53 to $5.73 EPS.
American Electric Power Price Performance
NASDAQ:AEP opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.63 and a 200-day moving average of $80.59. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $93.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53.
American Electric Power Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 82.82%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on American Electric Power
About American Electric Power
American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than American Electric Power
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.