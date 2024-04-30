MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Issues Earnings Results

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. MVB Financial had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

MVB Financial Price Performance

MVB Financial stock opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $247.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.00. MVB Financial has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $27.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

MVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of MVB Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MVB Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MVBF

MVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.