PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Posts Earnings Results

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.650-3.650 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.830-0.830 EPS.

PayPal Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.27.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.72.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

