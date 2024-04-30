Paylocity (PCTY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Paylocity has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $326.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, analysts expect Paylocity to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $157.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.77 and its 200-day moving average is $164.22. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $139.40 and a 52 week high of $230.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $1,295,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,572,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $1,295,532.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,572,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total transaction of $302,086.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,794.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,356,359. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCTY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Paylocity

About Paylocity

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.