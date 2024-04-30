Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.48. Coursera has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Coursera’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,524,525 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,246.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coursera news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $34,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 240,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,524,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,246.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 603,932 shares of company stock worth $9,051,814. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Coursera during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Coursera by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 91,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Coursera by 35.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Coursera by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Coursera during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

