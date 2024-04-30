Climb Global Solutions (CLMB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Climb Global Solutions to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.47. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $106.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.99 million. On average, analysts expect Climb Global Solutions to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLMB opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.77. Climb Global Solutions has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Climb Global Solutions news, CMO Charles Edward Bass sold 500 shares of Climb Global Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,159.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Charles Edward Bass sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,159.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 3,500 shares of Climb Global Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $229,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,686,005.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on Climb Global Solutions from $48.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

