Rocket Companies (RKT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Rocket Companies has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.44 million. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rocket Companies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Rocket Companies Price Performance
Rocket Companies stock opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $15.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on RKT
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rocket Companies
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.