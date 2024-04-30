Etsy (ETSY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 70.75% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $842.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.40 million. On average, analysts expect Etsy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $68.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.60. Etsy has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $102.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETSY

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,968 shares of company stock worth $4,836,827. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Etsy

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.