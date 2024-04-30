McAdam LLC Increases Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1503 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

