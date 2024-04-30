SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Holdings Decreased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,691 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $214,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $26.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

