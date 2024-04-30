State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC reduced its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in State Street by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $45,687,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 83,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,522,000 after buying an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 270,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after buying an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Transactions at State Street

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on State Street

State Street Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:STT opened at $73.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.