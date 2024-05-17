Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) CFO Buys $12,600.00 in Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) CFO Charles Brent Jr. Winn bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $12,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,886.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Charles Brent Jr. Winn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 14th, Charles Brent Jr. Winn bought 689 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $3,941.08.
Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of MDRR opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $6.13.
Medalist Diversified REIT Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 1.03% of Medalist Diversified REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
About Medalist Diversified REIT
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Medalist Diversified REIT
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.