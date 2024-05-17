Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) CFO Buys $12,600.00 in Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) CFO Charles Brent Jr. Winn bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $12,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,886.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles Brent Jr. Winn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

On Thursday, March 14th, Charles Brent Jr. Winn bought 689 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $3,941.08.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of MDRR opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $6.13.

Medalist Diversified REIT Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Medalist Diversified REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.70%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 1.03% of Medalist Diversified REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

(Get Free Report)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.