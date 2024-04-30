McAdam LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average is $55.92.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.