SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 510.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.73 and a 12 month high of $74.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

