McAdam LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

McAdam LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

MGC opened at $182.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $141.84 and a 52-week high of $187.68.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.