D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

D.R. Horton has raised its dividend by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. D.R. Horton has a payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $15.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE DHI opened at $145.98 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Activity

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,812 shares of company stock worth $4,029,217 over the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on DHI

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.