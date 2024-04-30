D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
D.R. Horton has raised its dividend by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. D.R. Horton has a payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $15.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.
D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE DHI opened at $145.98 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,812 shares of company stock worth $4,029,217 over the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.06.
View Our Latest Analysis on DHI
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than D.R. Horton
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.