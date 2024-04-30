Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $232.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $183.23 and a fifty-two week high of $238.89. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.55.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.