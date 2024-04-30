iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SUSA. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 223.6% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 7,604,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254,960 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,509,000 after buying an additional 235,317 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,443,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,141,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 107,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,685 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $105.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.23. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $109.50.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

