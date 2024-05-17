Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Scott N. Flanders Acquires 25,000 Shares

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) Director Scott N. Flanders acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 521,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,439. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Fathom Stock Up 9.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTHM opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.01. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $8.20.
Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.91 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 43.82% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Fathom from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Fathom from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.
