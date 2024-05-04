Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,558 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.35.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $336.75. 1,977,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,444. The stock has a market cap of $164.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.60 and a 52 week high of $382.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.89 and its 200-day moving average is $303.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

