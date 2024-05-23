PotCoin Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $106.65 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 142.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.74 or 0.00124464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008894 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00013560 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000105 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

