Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 452,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,867 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $57,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $114.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,541,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.38. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. BNP Paribas cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Expeditors International of Washington

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.